The clothing closet is expected to be open in March and will be located behind the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and Sistercare have partnered to create a free clothing closet for victims of domestic violence.

"It's a place where victims can come and get clothing or things they need when they are put out of a situation," said Deputy Cristin Clark with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. "When they are displaced, they have to leave very quickly with nothing in hand."

Deputy Clark says the department has been beyond thankful for the abundance of donations. "Our stockpile is huge, and it has been an amazing response," Clark said, adding they have seen more than enough clothes come through and they are running out of places to put the belongings.

What was a small plan has turned into a large community effort.

"It was something for victims to be confident in when they face an accuser or a judge, but it turned into a catch-all. We have casual clothing such as workout clothes, children's clothes, men's clothes ... we've got it all."

There is still one item they do need, however.

"We're looking for donations of old cell phones," Clark said. "This gives them the ability to make contact with family, because a lot of times their phones get broken or stolen during those situations."