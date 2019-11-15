ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It was a rainy day in Orangeburg but the weather didn't dampen the spirits of those who came to kick off homecoming weekend at Claflin University and the honor the beloved former President.

Friday a science building on Claflin's campus was renamed after former President Dr. Henry Tisdale. Students, alumni, faculty and current Preisdent Dr. Dwaun Warmack gathered to honor his predecessor.

Dr. Tisdale also gave thanks to what he called his Claflin team and spoke about serving his Alma-mater for a quarter century.

Homecoming will be taking place on campus till Sunday.