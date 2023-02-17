'One of a kind experience': Hindu Temple of Orangeburg holding 15th annual kite flying festival

This Sunday, thousands are expected to come from across the country for this year's celebration in Eutawville.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In North India, an annual kite flying festival is a way of saying goodbye to winter and hello to summer. For the past 15 years, this tradition has been practiced in the Hindu community of Orangeburg County.

“The official summer starts from that day. So, that’s why we call it Uttarayan," Hindu Temple committee member G Patel said. "In our language, uttar means north. So, it’s basically saying the sun is moving from the South to the North."

In India, this tradition is celebrated on January 15.

This Sunday, thousands are expected to come from across the country for this year's celebration in Eutawville. Patel says it's one of the largest of its kind in South Carolina.

“There’s only one festival, this one, that everybody loves to enjoy. Who don’t like to fly the kite? Ask all Indians, they will say they would be very excited to fly the kite," he said.

He says the festival opens with worship rituals called pujas to honor the Sun God. Each participant will get 20 kites and a string, then they're ready to fly. There are 20,000 handmade kites shipped overseas from India that's gonna be flown at this year's kite festival in Orangeburg County.

“It’s a one of a kind experience, you can enjoy it.”