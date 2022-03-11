Historic Banks home in Calhoun County being restored to 20th century museum

It's the residence of former Calhoun County clerk of court Dick Banks who died in 2010.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Banks house in Calhoun County is being restored into a 20th Century Museum. It's the residence of former Calhoun County clerk of court Dick Banks who died in 2010.

“He was a collector of so many things he was our county historian and what he has left us, his treasures are the lead to the past so we can share it with the future," said Calhoun County museum director Debbie Roland.

Roland says the building was built after World War One and was Banks' dream house.

“Mr. Banks was supposed to inherit the large houses across the street and he said he didn’t want that. He said he wanted to live in a little bungalow in the woods and raise his family and that’s what he built," said Roland.

In the house, he left behind collections of old furniture and photographs from the 20th Century that will give people a sense of the past. Builders are currently in the first phase of the restoration process where they are priming the building and constructing an outdoor bathroom.

The land surrounding the building will be used as a walking trail and there will be an open picnic area.

“It’s a gift that the county didn’t have to pay for and will hopefully bring in tourism and help with the economic development in our community while appreciating the rich history," said Roland.

There will be three phases of the project. The next phase will include reconstructing the inside of the building.