Historic Camden building to get new life, thanks to $10K grant

Kershaw Fine Arts Center received a ten-thousand dollar donation to revitalize Douglas-Reed House

CAMDEN, S.C. — The historic Douglas Reed House in Camden building, which houses the Arts Center of Kershaw County, will get needed repairs, thanks to a $10,000 donation from Duke Energy.

"The Douglas-Reed House was built back in 1812 and has been on the property ever since, and it was donated to the Arts Center back in 1976," said Dolly Patton, executive director of the Arts Center of Kershaw County.

Patton said programming, art classes and several events that previously took place in the building were paused because the building had fallen into disrepair.

"It's been a mainstay for the Arts Center, and it's important to keep the historical background and story. It helps you move forward if you know where you came from," Patton said.

We are celebrating today! The Duke Energy Foundation generously donated $10,000 for the Preservation of the Douglas Reed... Posted by Arts Center of Kershaw County on Monday, January 31, 2022

The donation, Patton said, went toward fixing the chimney, windows and painting portions of the building.

Repair efforts are beginning to wrap up, and Patton said she is ecstatic to move back into the building.