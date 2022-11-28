Camden puts on it's best for the holidays

After weeks of decorating, the town is all dressed up and waiting for Santa Claus.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Decking the streets with holiday cheer.

Camden's been hanging lights and greenery for the last month to get ready for Christmas.

"It gets me excited for the Christmas season, it makes me want to go shopping, get together with friends, enjoy the restaurants and it really just puts a smile on my face," says Maria Springs a Camden resident.

It's a three-and-a-half week-long process to transform Camden into a city that glimmers and shines like a Christmas gift.

"We have six live trees, we have rooftop lights on three of our downtown blocks, and we have approximately 240 street poles that we hang garlands and or wreaths, and or what I like to call sparkly silhouettes," says Liz Gilland with the city of Camden.

"The clock tower is our most iconic symbol for the city, and our electric department very diligently strings about 13, 300-foot-long strands of lights, equaling close to 4000 lights so it's quite visible from way off," says Gilland.

Now that the decorations are up the city is getting ready for its biggest holiday celebration.

"Probably close to 10,000 lights on it, you know it's grown to 28 feet tall and it really is a special tree and we have quite the celebration and ceremony," adds Gilland.