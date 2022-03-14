Holly Hill working to revive its little league baseball program

Since 2015, the Holly Hill Hawks have been working to revive the sport after years of being inactive.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Officials say Holly Hill was once a mecca for baseball. Since 2015, the Holly Hill Hawks have been working to revive the sport after years of being inactive.

“It was a major thing in Holly Hill," said director of Holly Hill Youth Sports Anthony Terry.

The nonprofit was launched by the late Charles Miles of Holly Hill. Its mission is to teach local youth discipline, education, and sportsmanship.

“Holly Hill Youth Sports is just in the process of bringing that back and reinstating what has already been established," said executive director Arthea Simmons.

Currently, Holly Hill Youth Sports is partnering with the Town of Holly Hill to expand its reach and receive assistance with equipment and continued access to the Folk Park baseball field, where the league practices.

Our T-ball and Coaches Pitch players are working hard, too! Huge shout out to our coaches for taking the time to teach fundamentals! #HawkNation Posted by Holly Hill Youth Sports - Hawks on Saturday, March 12, 2022

Former coach Johnny Smalls says at one point, there were 400 athletes in the little league baseball program. Currently, there are 65.

The number of participants is growing each year.

“We wanna continue to build upon that legacy and provide something substantial for our children here in Holly Hill and our surrounding areas," said Simmons.

The organization serves 200 children, who are also involved in other extracurriculars like basketball, football, and cheerleading.

We love our student-athletes of Holly Hill Youth Sports!! They are kids that are destined for greatness! Our 2021 football season was phenomenal despite Covid chaos! “WE ALL WE GOT, WE ALL WE NEED”! Posted by Holly Hill Youth Sports - Hawks on Friday, December 31, 2021

“Learning the fundamentals and teaching them everything about the sport," said Terry.