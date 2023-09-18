New restrictions in place at Holly Hill Airport

The Holly Hill town council gave final approval to an ordinance that now bans ultralights that weigh under 600 lbs.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — In the past year and a half, Holly Hill Airport has had two aircraft accidents, one that involved what’s known as an ultralight aircraft.

Last Monday, the town council gave final approval to an ordinance that now bans ultralights that weigh under 600 lbs.

In the ordinance, it said the council made the move in the wake of the accidents, and that it has an obligation to protect the health and welfare of people at the airport.

David Chandler is the Experimental Aircraft Association chapter president in Holly Hill and has over 250 hours of fly time under his belt.

Chandler recently purchased a lightweight aircraft prior to the ordinance and because of the weight restrictions, he can no longer operate it at the airport.

“The issues and that accidents that happen with these light aircrafts, they’re not the airplanes fault,” said Chandler. “The airplane is not the issue. They’re not breaking up, they’re not falling apart it’s the pilot who’s making a poor decision to go fly it outside of it’s limitations.”

The town’s original ordinance restricted aircraft to under 254 pounds. But the new ordinance upped that number to include all aircraft up to 600 pounds.

News 19 reached out to the town’s mayor for an on-camera interview but did not get a response.