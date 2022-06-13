New annexation in Holly Hill to bring 74 homes to town limits

The goal is to break ground on the new homes by the end of the year.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — In the Town of Holly Hill, the push for growth continues. The town has annexed 73.9 acres of land. Town officials say this annexation is the first of its kind in recent town history.

“The growth is coming to eastern Orangeburg County, we just happen to be the doorstep," said Mayor Billy Chavis.

According to Chavis, this annexation is a local milestone. The land is being used to build 74 single-family homes.

“It gives us income tax base with the new neighborhoods that’s coming. So as we annex them in they become town members of the town of Holly Hill. We will offer them water, trash, police protection," he said.

Chavis says this annexation is a part of the town's 10 year comprehensive plan established in 2018. The plan aims to improve the town's quality of life by pushing for growth in population, economic development, and land use.

“Eastern Orangeburg County, we’ve been left behind. And this is our one time to come to the forefront, I cannot stress that enough. All the things that we’ve wanted, that’s what we’re after," he said.

The town is currently in a short-term agreement with North Carolina-based company Envirolink to work on its sewage system. Chavis says improving the town's sewage system is vital in having the capacity to accommodate more development coming into the town limits.