Holly Hill church begin renovations to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Greater Unity A.M.E is making preparations to welcome back it's members.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Greater Unity A.M.E Church in Holly Hill has been conducting Sunday services online and outside for the last year because of the pandemic.

Now the church is preparing to welcome back its members later this year.

"To hear our bishop state that we are coming back on the first Sunday in September; everybody is excited," said Greater Unity A.M.E Church member MaryLou Thompson.

The church's pastor says they're renovating the church's inside to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Some years ago, the church decided they were going to do some renovations, but it never got done," said Rev. Randolph Miller. "When the pandemic took place, and we knew we had to clean the church, we said, 'why don't we clean the church now.'"

"We're trying to get things ready like new carpeting, re-posturing the pews, the pope area, the choir area, even adding technology," said Rev. Miller. "We can't use bibles, hymn books, or bulletins. If you're cleaning the church to prevent COVID, then you want to make sure there is nothing in there to cause something to happen."

Greater Unity usually holds up to 600 people. For the time being, there will only be 100 people allowed inside, and there will be separate services to keep people safe.

Marylou Thompson has been a member of the church for about 52 years. She says most of the members are anxious to get back to their church family.