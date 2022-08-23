Holly Hill golf course rezoning request advances, some residents oppose

Residents urge those who want to preserve the golf course to show their support at the next council meeting on September 6.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Orangeburg County Council is advancing a request to rezone the Holly Hill golf course into a residential subdivision. Some residents are in opposition to this proposed development.

“This whole community plays golf there and we have members from across the state. I hate to see that gone just for the sake of building houses," said resident Sam Chance.

The council had its second reading of the rezoning ordinance at its August 15 meeting.

Chance has been golfing at the Holly Hill Golf Course for more than 15 years. He says the course has a long-standing history in Holly Hill. According to Chance, it was built in 1957 by local farmers. Over the years, it became a local landmark for recreation and community.

“We had a group of 25-30 people show up twice a week to play golf on the golf course and we had a great time," said Chance.

Chance says he was golfing at the course the day it unexpectedly closed in July.

“They fired the workers, the employees of the golf course at the same time with no notice and as far as I know today nobody has been reimbursed for dues and the employees who had been fired had not been paid," he said.

Some residents say the request to build 106 homes on the property is something that could create traffic issues along Old State Road and deprive the town of a major tourist attraction.

“There’s subdivisions being built all over so why take away the one draw that those people would have that would be moving into that subdivision, why take away the only draw in recreation that’s here for them," said Sam's wife Susie Chance.

They encourage residents who want to preserve the golf course to show their support at the next Orangeburg County council meeting on September 6.

“The people who have been in Holly Hill all of their lives. I would hope would show up and help support the golf course. That’s out of our hands. Could only ask," said Chance.