Holly Hill receives $50,000 for new police cars

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Town of Holly Hill has received a $50,000 community facilities grant from the USDA that will help fund two new police cars.

Chief Joshua Detter says this is part of the town's plan to stay one step ahead of projected growth in the county with new subdivisions being built.

“If I’m gonna buy a house somewhere I would want the police department to be ready for me, not waiting around to make sure that another couple hundred houses sell and then they might think about hiring somebody," said Detter.

He says this is the first time in ten years the department has been fully staffed with eight officers and plans to hire more. He says a new fleet of police cars will help accommodate the growing department and improve response time.

“The issue we actually end up with now is that we have these officers and the cars are aging and there aren’t enough of them," said Detter.

Currently, the department has eight vehicles. The addition of these new vehicles will allow them to retire some of the older vehicles.