Holly Hill police department receives state funding for new school resource officer

The grant is about $100,000 and will cover the costs of a vehicle, salary, and uniform.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Holly Hill Police Department was awarded a grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to hire a new school resource officer at a new Holly Hill elementary school. The grant is about $100,000 and will cover the costs of a vehicle, salary, and uniform.

“My hope is that there is a relationship there with the children at that young age with the officers, that they see police officers are people just like they are and they can come to us if they need anything," said police chief Joshua Detter.

This comes ahead of a new elementary school being built in Holly Hill that will serve 750 students throughout the eastern region of Orangeburg County. The construction of the school comes as part of a $190 million bond referendum residents voted on in November.

The school does not currently have an SRO.

Chief Detter says his vision is for the officer's responsibilities to extend beyond policing, but also mentorship.

“Whether it’s they got an issue with a math problem they don’t quite understand, if they’re getting bullied, if they’ve got an issue going on at home, or just advice in general," said Detter.

The money will be used to make the new hire in time for the upcoming school year starting in August.

