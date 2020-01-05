COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since it’s inception in 1989, Homeless No More has been a nonprofit organization here in the midlands that seeks to help families living or dealing with some aspect of poverty.

"We’ve always believed that you meet the family where they are and assist them with the needs that they need," says Lila Anna Sauls, President and CEO of Homeless No More.

Sauls says that in the midst of the pandemic, their mission is more important now than ever and you can get help if your facing tough times.

"What we’ve seen is our families, who normally would have been able to graduate, have lost their jobs so they’re with us longer," says Sauls. "We started receiving phone calls from people about a month ago - from people who were displaced because they lost their jobs and they were piecing it together. So they were staying in a hotel because some family had given them money, but they had no safety net to begin so they were really on the street at this point."

The organization is broken down into three categories for folks who need assistance. "So if a family is in need, they need to let our staff walk them through the program that fits their needs" says Sauls. "So, for example, if they need emergency shelter it maybe the motel voucher program or family shelter. If they need assistance with e-learning and shelter but are a little more ready to look at a serious program, that would be St. Lawrence Place. And if it’s somebody who lost their housing and they’re looking for long-term affordable housing, Live Oak Place would be best for them."

For many who are looking for a way to give back, the nonprofit says they’re always in need of a helping hand. "Basic necessities - wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies" says Sauls. "Anything you donate saves us money so we can direct what we have for case management and truly helping our families."

To learn more be sure to visit Homeless No More online.