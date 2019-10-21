ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For the past several months, efforts have been underway to reopen a former homeless shelter in Orangeburg.

Back in August, the City of Orangeburg, the mayor and the board of The Samaritan House held a press conference to raise excitement and funding to reopen the shelter.

The Samaritan House opened back in 2001 as a faith-based shelter and remained operational until 2016.

The shelter closed due to a lack of funds distributed by the federal government. While donations were received at the time, it wasn't enough to sustain the operation of the building

Fast forward three years, the goal was to raise at least $100,000 by the end of September. So, what’s the update?

"Since that point, in time we've raised about $176,000," says Brenda Jamerson, chairwoman of the board of directors for the facility. "So, all total since last March, we've raised about $476,000, and we want to commend the Orangeburg community and the surrounding community for all that they have done. We have submitted our business plan to South Carolina Housing and so we're just waiting now to hear if they will approve for us to reopen the building."

Jamerson says they’ll continue to keep the community updated as more becomes available.

Anyone can donate by dropping off a check at Orangeburg City Hall and/or calling Mayor Michael Butler or Brenda Jamerson at city hall at 803-533-6000.