Lee County homeless shelter takes action to keep the community cool during the sweltering heat

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — With temperatures continuing to scorch into the 90s, Lee County Shared Hope a nonprofit organization, is working to make sure people who are homeless have various ways to stay cool.

"It can really mean life or death, and this heat is very dangerous," said Luke Giddings, Lee County Shared Hope president and mayor of Bishopville.

The place is the sole homeless shelter in the county and says warm weather in recent weeks has prompted the shelter to offer different ways for people to cool off.

"We're focused on being a winter resource center for people to get out of the storms and cold weather and get resources in the cold inclement weather, but we do realize this summer, in particular, has been a lot warmer than normal," he adds.

At the front door of the site, located on North Dennis Avenue near Main Street, are coolers full of iced water along with towels.

"This morning, I saw 7-8 of them under some shade trees and drinking some of the water. We just kinda check it throughout the day and keep it refilled as we can," Giddings said.

The shelter is typically open on Fridays at 5:30 p.m. where people can come and shower or get a warm meal

In recent weeks, they've extended their support beyond the shelter's usual operating hours to keep those cool.

Unfortunately, they weren't open Monday, but Giddings said that they are considering opening earlier this week,

"I do think we're going to do that this week, in the middle of the week, for the remainder of the week," he adds.