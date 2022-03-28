Hundreds of new homes popping up in Camden

New homes and apartment complexes continue to pop up in the City of Camden.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Construction workers are out in full force as homes and apartment complexes continue to pop up across the City of Camden.

"This is a really significant increase in the amount of growth compared to the past," said Camden City Planner Shawn Putnam.

The new homes coming to the city are coming in a variety of different styles.

"We're seeing everything from low-income housing to apartments to single-family homes, and recently as a new trend, we're starting to see seeing an interest in townhomes we've not had that before."

One neighborhood Putnam showed us will welcome 125 single-family homes. Another new neighborhood down the street will welcome another 55, and a third new neighborhood will have 100 homes.

"The average household size in Camden is 2.1 or 2.2 people. So, you're probably at buildout looking at another 1,500 to 2,000 people.

Putnam says he believes the city can handle the growth.

"Growth is always great, but it's really great when you can manage it," Putnam said. "And thankfully, the rate of growth that we've had has been manageable."