Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School

Camden City Council passed the second reading of an authorization to sell the property.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot.

"So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.

Putnam says the designs of the lot we're submitted and expectations have been laid out for the site.

"For 14 lots, and that would be the maximum amount they would be allowed, seven of those lots would front onto Lyttleton Street the other Seven would front onto Fair Street. There would be rear access that would come in where the existing Bus loop driveway is to provide rear access for the 14 houses," says Putman.

"The contract in the ordinance includes a provision that any houses built on the site, have to have the architecture approved .. Generally what we're gonna be looking for is the architecture that is compatible with existing houses in the historic district," he added.

As for when the homes will be built they are waiting on the contract to be official but it shouldn't take long after that.