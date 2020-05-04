COLUMBIA, S.C. — As hospitals across the United States limit visitation to curb the spread of the coronavirus, one South Carolina woman needing care received a special birthday surprise from a safe distance away.

Daphne Walters was attending Providence Health for a heart-related issue when a wave of new COVID-19 cases statewide led visitation to be suspended.

"It was rough," her husband Donald said.

The two have been together for nearly 35 years, but, at that moment, she was facing recovery and an upcoming birthday without him.

Daphne and Donald Walters

Kayland Hagwood

"I was worried that it was going to be a very emotional, heart-wrenching day," Daphne said.

That's when her husband, daughter and hospital staff came together to spread a little joy.

Providence Health staff surprise Barnwell woman with birthday party

Providence Health

"She said something about it, and then I looked at her patient record and said, sure enough, we have two days to plan a party," Sara Holsenback, one of her nurses, said.

While the nurses were planning a party inside, Donald planned to show up outside to celebrate from a safe distance away.

"We've been together since we were kids and just, I couldn't do it. There's no way possible that I could let her go through her birthday at least without seeing her," Donald said.

Suddenly, the hospital staff burst into her room singing happy birthday and directing her to the window where Donald was standing outside singing the birthday song too.

Donald Walters celebrate's wife's birthday outside Providence Health

Providence Health

"I was just going, y'all are so sneaky," Daphne said. "I was just like ah! Then, after a couple of minutes, the tears started coming."

Now, after three weeks apart, they were finally able to come back together again.

"They did a great job taking care of me," Daphne said. "I still have a little healing to do but hey, I'm good to go."

Daphne and Donald embrace for the first time.

Providence Health

