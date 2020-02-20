COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia’s Riverfront Park is a hot spot for people get in their steps and enjoy nature but starting February 25th their will be some changes to parks operational hours.

"We want you to know the park will be closed during weekdays. It’s all about public safety." says Karen Kustafik, Assistant Superintendent for Columbia Parks, "We got to remove some tree stumps and the equipment that will be on the trail will make it impossible for you to be on the trail at the same time."

But there won't be a complete shut down and there is still opportunity for visitors to take in the sites and sounds.

"We need to keep you safe but we will open at 5:30 at night" says Kustafik, "So you can come get those evening miles in and you can always come during the day and use the restrooms, fitness center and the esplanade trail."

According park officials the maintenance should only take about two weeks in length, in which after the park should resume normal hours.