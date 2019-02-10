ORANGEBURG, S.C. — News 19 is continuing to look into an incident involving the changing of pay for Orangeburg County school bus drivers.

Earlier this week a few dozen showed up at the district office in protest, after some said they hadn’t been paid. Others claimed their checks had been drastically reduced.

RELATED: Orangeburg parents speak out on school bus strike

At the time, the interim Orangeburg superintendent admitted a change in the policy and said drivers would no longer be paid for ‘anticipated time’, but would be paid for the time it took to drive their route. So, what does that mean?

RELATED: Pay changes in store for bus drivers in Orangeburg county

RELATED: Orangeburg school bus drivers demand their pay

"This year we’re paying bus drivers for time they actually drive the bus" says Dr. Darrell Johnson, interim-superintendent for Orangeburg County School District. "Previous years some of our districts paid the bus drivers on anticipated bus route. So if they estimated the bus route to be an hour and thirty minutes than they paid them such but this year we’re using the actual time to pay the drivers the actual time that they drove the route as opposed to an anticipated time."

Drivers have been and still are hourly employees and have the option to pick up overtime. News19 has been told that the bulk of the drivers who were a part of this protest are back on the job.