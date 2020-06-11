How long can campaign signs stay up after election Day?

Cities and counties in South Carolina have different regulations regarding how long political signs can stay up after election day.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Election day is over, and that means political ads are gone, but what about these signs? When must they be removed?

Devin: Do you know how long political signs are supposed to be up after election day?

Victoria Frazier: A year?

Devin: No

Victoria Frazier: How long are they going to be up?

Devin: In Orangeburg, they are supposed to be removed the next day.

Victoria Frazier: They're still up. I see the signs everywhere.

Ashley Thompson: There's a time limit for that?

Danielle Riley: I thought they were supposed to come down the day before the election, but I was wrong.

Ashley Thompson: "I didn't know there was a time limit."

Devin: In Orangeburg, it's the day after election day.

Danielle Riley: Well, they are behind, very behind.

In Orangeburg, political signs can be placed 30 days before election day.

According to Orangeburg Public Works, political signs are considered as temporary signs. Therefore, they must come down after election day. If a temporary sign is still up, the property owner can be fined $232.

"I get it though, especially the dynamic of Orangeburg," said Danielle Riley.

"Politics is a very frustrating conversation to have in Orangeburg, so I understand."