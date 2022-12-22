'If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them': Tips to keep your furry friends and plants warm

With cold weather approaching, it's important to take care of your pets and your plants. Both your furry and flowery friends need to stay warm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The three P's you need to prep for in cold weather: people, plants and pets. Once you’ve taken care of yourself and loved ones, it’s time to turn your attention to your furry and flowery friends.

"If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them," veterinarian William Hudson said about animals.

As Midlands resident prepare for the cold weather coming in, Hudson says it’s important to remember your pets, even though their coats may look warm.

"You can equate it to wearing a jacket. It’s, you know, it still gets cold," Hudson explained. "The coat is insulating. So it does help to have a long coat, but the cold temperatures that we’re getting, especially this weekend that we’re gonna be getting, it’s still too cold."

That’s something that pet owner Sarah Shrader knows. She’s had cats, dogs and even horses. While she keeps them outside most of the time, Shrader tells me she’s bringing them inside this weekend.

"My animals do stay outside most of the time, but I do not agree with leaving your animals outside all the time, especially during the rough weather: tornados, bad storms et cetera," Shrader shared. "I understand not everybody can keep their animals indoor, but it is important. I used to be a vet tech and we saw a lot of, you know, sad stories from people leaving their animals outside."

In some places like Lexington County, there is a tethering ordinance that requires animals have a warm place to stay, according to Animal Services Sergeant Brittany Jones.

"If it’s 40 or below, you can’t have the dog outside without shelter or bedding, appropriate bedding, inside of that shelter for more than 30 minutes," Jones explained.

Dr. Hudson tells News 19 it’s also important to keep in mind what you’re laying out as you’re bracing for the cold.

"Antifreeze is highly toxic. It is poisonous to dogs," Hudson said. "It causes kidney failure and is pretty much fatal."

The chemical can also be dangerous for cats if ingested.

Once you’ve got your pets set up, it’s time to focus on plants, according to Gardeners Outpost owner Randall Isherwood.

"This cold front coming in is going to be kinda unseasonably cold, so there will be some extra plants that need to kinda be covered or protected," Isherwood detailed.

That includes Sago palms and hydrangeas, which typically don’t need much protection this time of year. Isherwood tells me that mulching can help with insulation.

"One, it creates a heat blanket," Isherwood explained. "And two, when you mulch, it’s actively decomposing and compost actually creates heat."

If the plant is above ground, you can create a cover.

"You want to use white cloth, you want to fully cover," he said. "Don’t cover just the top. You want to cover to the ground 'cuz your heat source is the ground. So make sure it’s fully covered and pinned to the ground. We’re going to have some good winds, so make sure to pin it tight."