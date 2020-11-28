Masks are required at the Holiday Market on Main and fire marshals are there to enforce the ordinance.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

A holiday market has taken over Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Shoppers can expect holiday decorations, locally made gifts, food and hot chocolate for sale.

"Some of these apple butters and things like that -- gosh they’re good," said shopper Ralph Lacomba.

Night one of #HolidayMarketOnMain is off to a festive start.🎄Grab dinner from an international food vendor and #shoplocal for holidays. pic.twitter.com/KVsxXRLDzp — Main Street District (@mainstcolasc) November 27, 2020

Friday evening, people flocked to Main where dozens of vendors lined both sides of the street.

"Every one of these booths up and down this street is a small business and it's good quality, it's home-grown stuff [and] it's good people," Lacomba said.

Shanika Pichey, owner of Sebastian Harper, makes all-natural beauty products like body scrubs and balms. Her sister makes soy candles.

"Come out, support small [and] support local. We are the backbone of the community," Pichey said.

She added that every purchase makes a difference for her and her family.

"It's karate lessons for my son or the viola rental for my other son. Something that I put thought into and that someone else is appreciating it, and spreading the word and coming back, that’s just… There are no words for it. It’s very humbling, it's exciting," shared Pichey.

Pichey has been able to keep her business afloat during the pandemic thanks to social media. But she’s happy to be back in-person, safely meeting new customers.