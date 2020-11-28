COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for something to do this weekend?
A holiday market has taken over Main Street in downtown Columbia.
Shoppers can expect holiday decorations, locally made gifts, food and hot chocolate for sale.
"Some of these apple butters and things like that -- gosh they’re good," said shopper Ralph Lacomba.
Friday evening, people flocked to Main where dozens of vendors lined both sides of the street.
"Every one of these booths up and down this street is a small business and it's good quality, it's home-grown stuff [and] it's good people," Lacomba said.
Shanika Pichey, owner of Sebastian Harper, makes all-natural beauty products like body scrubs and balms. Her sister makes soy candles.
"Come out, support small [and] support local. We are the backbone of the community," Pichey said.
She added that every purchase makes a difference for her and her family.
"It's karate lessons for my son or the viola rental for my other son. Something that I put thought into and that someone else is appreciating it, and spreading the word and coming back, that’s just… There are no words for it. It’s very humbling, it's exciting," shared Pichey.
Pichey has been able to keep her business afloat during the pandemic thanks to social media. But she’s happy to be back in-person, safely meeting new customers.
Holiday Market on Main Street is happening all weekend. It's open from 9:00AM to 9:00PM Saturday and 12:00PM to 5:00PM Sunday. Entry is free and masks are required by the City of Columbia.