Swansea church displaying hundreds of nativity scenes

SWANSEA, S.C. — More than 500 nativities were on display this past weekend at Calvary United Methodist Church in Swansea. From now until Christmas, about 200 of them will remain up for viewing.

“Christmas is the birth of Christ and if it wasn’t for that we wouldn’t have Christmas. That’s the reason for the season.”

Some of them are handmade by church members and different artists. Others were purchased from vendors overseas as far as Peru and Kenya.

“I, in particular, have a niece that spends half of each year in Peru and family members that travel to different places that’s always my thing is bring me a nativity back," said church member Peggy Culler.

Each nativity shows a unique interpretation of the birth of Jesus Christ. One display was created by Culler herself 40 years ago. Each year, the exhibit looks slightly different.

“A lot of times people come in and say well you didn’t have this one last time and I go yes we did but we just explained this one differently this year," said Culler.