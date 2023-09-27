Hunter-Kinard-Tyler schools honor Coach Crandall White after his passing

A school in Orangeburg County is grieving the loss of a long time coach, teacher and athletic director.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEESES, S.C. — The Hunter-Kinard-Tyler school community in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of Coach Crandall White, who passed last Saturday.

Gloria Jenkins is the principal at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School and was also a personal friend of Coach White.

"A great all around person," Jenkins said about White. "He leaves a legacy of love kindness and wanting the best for his students, and he loved HKT."

Coach White was the athletic director at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler MIddle/High School. He coached and taught at several Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Schools. He had to step back for medical reasons in 2022.

Coach White joined the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler team in 1998 and throughout the years impacted many students.

Alanna Stroman is a senior and says that Coach White taught her important life skills in the classroom.

"In the classroom, I would say he always taught us to make it personal," Stroman said. "If you don't understand it, try to connect it to your life so you can better understand it."

Detrick Smith was one of Coach White's players and says he is one of the reasons for his career in education.

"Coach White was my middle school B-team football coach,” Smith said. “I had a joyous time with Coach White. As you can see now, I am literally here now teaching, so he was definitely one of the inspirations that inspired me to get into teaching. He gave back to us, and I want to follow in the same thing, give back to the kids that are here now."

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler schools hosted a candlelight vigil and balloon release honoring Coach White at the football field on Wednesday, September 27th.