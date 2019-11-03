LEXINGTON, S.C. — A mother wants something done about a Lexington intersection after her son died there and multiple accidents and deaths have happened since then.

Carol Kiparisus messaged Street Squad Lexington on Facebook because she’s concerned about the area near Old Barnwell Road and White Knoll Road.

On March 9, 2003, Kiparisus’ son, John, died at the bridge near the intersection.

“I don’t want any other parent or family members to go through what I’ve been through,” Kiparisus said.

In honor of her son’s memory, she has placed a sign near the bridge with a picture of her son and a plea to drivers, “Please Slow Down I Died Here.” Since she put the sign up, Kiparisus says it’s been knocked down three or four times by speeding drivers.

“My biggest fear is that there’s going to be a really bad fatality," she says. "I’ve had to go off the road two or three times right up here because it’s a solid yellow line where people have passed me. I’ve had to go off the roads so there would have not been a head-on collision. It scares me,” explained Kiparisus.

Trooper David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol says there’s been at least two deaths and dozens of crashes at this spot over the last 15 years.

Street Squad used a radar gun to find out how fast drivers were traveling through the area. The speed limit at the bridge and curve is 35 mph. There were several drivers going around 45 mph.

Kiparisus hopes there will be a light placed here to slow down traffic.

While she says guardrails have been extended and caution lights have been placed, she doesn’t feel like it’s enough.

“I think (drivers) need something to make them slow down and if it takes a red light, I’m happy with that," said Kiparisuss. "If they have to put speed bumps, hey, I’m happy with that. I just want something done.”

Street Squad reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to find out if there are any plans to change this area of Old Barnwell Road. SCDOT says they’re looking into and will get back with us.

If you have a story you'd like Street Squad Lexington to look into, you can message us on our Facebook page.