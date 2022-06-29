Indoor Farmer's Market in Orangeburg County provides fresh, locally-grown produce

The Indoor Farmer's Market takes place at the Orangeburg County Library every Wednesday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — SC Plants the Seeds is a program aimed to support early literacy and provide rural populations access to fresh locally-grown produce. An indoor farmer's market takes place at the Orangeburg County Library every Wednesday.

“This mission of this program is to provide food, this is kind of a food desert, this area, to provide healthy affordable fresh food to the community," said programming and outreach coordinator Jennifer Chatto.

The library is centrally located for people in the community to access on Russell Street, near downtown Orangeburg.

The produce comes from Pair Farm, which is based in Orangeburg.

"People are beginning to wanna eat more healthy, getting health-conscious about where their food comes from," said Pair Farm owner Alvin Pair.

Free children's books are given to program attendees to help them learn more about healthy eating and living. Cookbooks are also given to adults to educate them on safe preparation.

“To thrive in this world, you must have literacy, and you must be healthy and then we’re trying to merge them altogether," said Chatto.

People who receive $5 in SNAP benefits will receive $10 worth of SNAP healthy bucks to go toward purchasing produce from the market.

“That’s where you can meet everybody’s needs and be a little bit of a help to everybody. There’s a lot of comments and feedback where they don’t access or nowhere to use it," said Pair.