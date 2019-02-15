IRMO, S.C. — After collaborating together for "Demystifying Islam," Irmo Mayor Hardy King, former Irmo principle Dr. Mary Kennerly and President of the Interfaith Partners of South Carolina Adrian Bird, have gotten together again to host a cultural event in the Irmo Community Park.

Dr. Kennerly told us that Irmo High School, Irmo Middle School, Irmo Elementary School and Seven Oaks Elementary School will assist in the activities as well as some local artists.

They plan on hosting performances, art contests as well as an interactive art project headed by a H.E. Corley Elementary School art teacher.

Dr. Kennerly also told us the project goals are to involve the Irmo community in things that support art, increase tourism and have permanent cultural art installations in Irmo.

The committee began planning at the end of last November and is continuing to involve organizations in the area. There will be another meeting on February 22 to decide more details.

The date for this event has been set for Sunday April 28th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Irmo Community Park.

