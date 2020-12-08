Irmo bench dedicated to first responders

A local nonprofit custom made a bench for the Town of Irmo.

IRMO, S.C. — A custom bench dedicated to first responders will soon be displayed at Irmo Community Park.

The bench was constructed by a member of a local non-profit group that has been around for about a year.

The Irmo Outreach Committee helps those in the Irmo and surrounding communities who need assistance with home repairs, landscaping or similar issues.

“A secondary function that we have in the committee is to do beautification projects for the town, and this bench was the first of those efforts," says Vice President Greg Edmonds.

Another member of the group, Michael Kaine, constructed the bench that was presented to the town at National Night Out, Irmo Police Department’s annual community event.

“This one is dedicated to members of our first responder community and we plan to do two more at this point," Edmonds says of the bench. "One honoring veterans and another one that will go outside the council chamber for the Town of Irmo," Edmonds continues. "The primary function for the first benches is again just beautification for the town and also to remind people that we exist and what our function is. We’re always looking for new members to come and join us.”

Currently, the town's public works department is figuring out exactly where to display the bench.

There will be an organization meeting this Thursday at Irmo Council Chambers. Reach out to the group on Facebook for more details.