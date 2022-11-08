Irmo Fire District relies on grants for much of annual budget

This special purpose district includes 28 square miles and serves about 48,000 people.

IRMO, S.C. — Special purpose districts are unique in their function and funding, one of which is in our backyard, the Irmo Fire District.

"Those usually are just one or two services at a time - fire, water, water service, sewer service, recreation in some cases," said Scott Slatton, SC Municipal Association director of advocacy and communications.

The district's boundaries are between Lake Murray, the Saluda River and I-26. The district encompasses 28 sq. miles and serves about 48,000 people.

A viewer reached out to News 19, asking about whether these special purpose districts would receive COVID relief funds.

"Although I don't report to county council, I interface with them all the time because that's where we get our millage from," Irmo Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld said. "They collect it for us."

Most of these special purpose districts rely on grants and special funding like American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

"Grants have been a really important way county and any special purpose district try to make ends meet," Sonefeld said. "I think it was 2011 our state legislation, there was legislation put out, Act 388, which put a cap on millage for counties, which included us."

These special purpose districts apply for FEMA grants, and the Special Purpose District Association helps them with the grant process and following legislation.

"Special purpose districts can work with their local governments or counties or their cities as what are called sub-recipients by the ARP Act and receive funds from those entities," Slatton said.

According to Lexington County, their application window for this ARPA money ended April 30, 2022.