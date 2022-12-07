Irmo high school students invite senior citizens to holiday brunch

The holiday brunch was from 9 a.m. until 11 at the Irmo Center for the Arts.

IRMO, S.C. — It was a lunch date.

Irmo high school students, wanting to share the Christmas spirit, welcomed senior citizens from the neighborhood for a lunch and a show, if you will.

After a wholesome southern breakfast by ROTC students from the school, senior citizens were escorted to their seats in the auditorium for an extravagant holiday show featuring band, orchestra, percussion, and theater performances.

"Oh I think it's wonderful. And I loved the entertainment. It was great today," Patsy Blazek one of the invited seniors said.

The school had to cancel the event the past three years due to COVID, so this was their time to shine again.

"It was really heartwarming. You never realize how much you're involved with the community until you work with community. I felt really helpful. I made a lot of acquaintances with the seniors of our community," Khariah Erhenede a junior at the high school said.

The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission made the transportation possible, encouraging seniors in their programming to attend.

"We try to have partnerships within the community because outside of our seniors, they also serve some of our students, whether that's in the after school program or the athletic program," Karen Hampton the Irmo High school principal said.

Nearly every face left with a holiday smile.

"I definitely made new friends. One actually asked me to sing for her. It was great having a smile on their face, making them smile and making them happy," Kaliyah Hicks one of the seniors said.