Irmo McDonald's employee known for putting the happy in Happy Meal

Sixty-five-year-old Wanda Morton has worked at the restaurant on St. Andrews Road for over 30 years.

IRMO, S.C. — If you live in Irmo, chances are you've run into Wanda Morton. She's been a staple at the St. Andrews Road McDonald's for over 30 years.

She's 65 years old and is still truly lovin' it.

"When I started working here and started working the back drive-thru window, it's just amazing," Morton said.

Locals say she's the bright spot of their day.

"You've got this lady behind the mic and she's chirpy and all positive and so pleasing and she's so good at what she does," said Mala Gordon, Wanda's friend, and loyal McDonald's customer. "Everybody who drives through that Irmo McDonald's knows her if not by name but by sight."

Since she turned 62, Wanda cut back on her work hours and now she's the face of the restaurant every Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Her managers say her above-and-beyond customer service is one-of-a-kind.

"I'm overjoyed with that because when you've got customers actually coming to look for your employee every day because they want to get that good smile on their face or get that good customer service, that means a lot," said Stephanie Lawson, St. Andrews Irmo McDonald's general manager.

Miss Wanda said she believes that, if you put good out there, you'll get good back.

"It pays to be nice," Morton said.