Irmo residents want answers after flooding, property damage following underground line construction

Some residents of Murraywood and new and old Friarsgate have more questions than answers right now.

IRMO, S.C. — Residents in several Irmo neighborhoods have been left to deal with issues that they say have been caused by contractors working on underground lines.

People like Mike Nalbone have dead grass and a damaged sprinkler system after some work on a fiber optic cable in his yard.

"I was seeing this pop up around other places and in my parent's neighborhood, just anywhere that these contractors have been digging, Nalbone said. "They seem to just always have a problem or hit something somewhere, a gas line, a water main, people's internet."

Just a few days into the job, Nalbone tells News 19 he experienced what others have been talking about.

"They started on this end back here where they hit the sprinklers and they came this way, and when they got about just there to the end of the block, that's when they hit the water main over there and flooded those yards," Nalbone said.

We did some digging ourselves at News 19, working to track down the contractor who has been working in the area, and found that a company named Ansco and Associates has been working as a contractor of AT&T. We reached out and they provided a statement.

"Our goal is to minimize impact on residents before, during and after construction and keep them informed throughout the network expansion process. If construction-related damage occurs, we work quickly to resolve and restore any impacts from our work," AT&T spokesperson said.