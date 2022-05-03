Irmo town council to implement 'school minute' at workshops, meetings

It's designed to highlight positive news, projects and volunteer opportunities going on at Irmo schools.

IRMO, S.C. — Seeing kids at the podium speaking in front of Irmo town council is going to become a whole lot more common.

Starting this week, Irmo town council is working to add a "school minute" to their monthly gatherings.

This will invite students, teachers and staff from each individual school in Lexington-Richland School District 5 to come present projects, events and positive news from the district.

"We recognize that the schools that the students attend and the schools generally are a massive part of what makes living in Irmo part of the identity. It's a massive part of the life of a parent, and I certainly don't hear enough about the positive things that are happening in school," Irmo council member Erik Sickinger said.

Irmo Elementary School PTA vice president Katy Wiggs came up with the idea.

"I said how great would it be to hear the voices from the kids. I said possibly every meeting, what about, and I just threw it out on Facebook, and Erik messaged me and he said I would love to get something like this started," Wiggs said.

"My hope is that it helps create more awareness on events, creates opportunities for volunteers and overall reflects a more positive image of all of the work that the school leaders are doing," Sickinger said.

After all, these students are the future leaders of Irmo.

After this week, students, staff and administrators will be invited to speak by council member Barb Waldman.