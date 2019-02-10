IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Council Elections are right around the corner.

With these elections, many citizens will need to vote absentee. Street Squad wanted to clarify exactly what this process looks like and how to go about it.

We spoke with Director of Elections and Registration for Lexington County Mary Brack who walked us through the process.

“If a person wants to vote absentee, there’s two ways," Brack tells us, "You can go online to scvotes.org and you can request an absentee application. You will need to print out that application, sign it, and get that back into your county where you live. Once the county gets that application, then we will mail you your absentee ballot."

Brack says you can also go into their office and vote right there in person. That way begins Monday, October 7.

Brack clarified, though, that this process is the same across the state. And if you're going to vote absentee, you need to start that process as soon as possible.

"“The closer you get to the end, you just simply run out of time of doing it by mail," Brack says, "The thing to remember if you do get it in those last few days, we have to have that ballot back by election night at 7 p.m. or it won’t count.”

You can also use scvotes.org to check your voter registration, update your voter registration, see a sample ballot, find your polling place and more. It is a great resource for SC voters.

