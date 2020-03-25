IRMO, S.C. — Jada Powell is an active Irmo community member who coordinates events like the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Trunk or Treat at Halloween.

She is stepping up now to remind that everyone is in this together and to take time to smile

“This too shall pass. We will get through this. But we can’t get through this without each other," Jada says through a FaceTime call with Street Squad.

Over the past week, Jada and her kids, Emma Grace and Spencer, have been “bowing” neighbors and businesses, “The whole thought process was just to cheer people up. People are stuck in their house, I fortunately still have a job to go to in health care so I get to go to work but there are a lot of people right now that don’t even leave their houses. So, what way to cheer everybody up then a bunch of random bows everywhere!”

From pink bows, to green bows, polka dot, to burlap- Jada and her family are brightening up their community,“The mail people are going to be like, ‘what in the world is going on?’" Jada laughs.

“Irmo is important to me, I’ve met so many people out here and each and every one of them is special in some way and I just want them to know that no matter what, we love you and stay strong because Irmo is strong.”

If you'd like to get your mailbox "bowed," message Jada on Facebook. She will also take donations of bows to keep making more.

