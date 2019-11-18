CHAPIN, S.C. — Springhill Construction in Chapin is looking to give back to the community and help those who are in need of a warm meal for Thanksgiving.

Julie Shealy, the marketing director for Springhill Construction, says they wanted to give back this holiday season.

"We can give back and give a Thanksgiving meal to a family or an individual that's in need in our community," Shealy told Street Squad, "We like giving back. We feel, as a company, we're healthier giving back and that's why we wanted to do it."

Shealy says the meal will include, "turkey, maybe some ham, all your side items, and of course some desserts."

The company is taking nominations from all over the community through November 22 for families or individuals in special need of this service. Springhill Construction works in many different areas and welcomes various applications.

Two families will be selected from the nominations and will have a meal delivered to their house prior to Thanksgiving.

"We've called it Springhill giving back for Thanksgiving and I think it is something we will continue for many years to come." Shealy says.

Nominations can be sent to info@springhillcon.com.

RELATED: Over $1,000 raised in sign drive for Chapin teens injured in train collision

RELATED: Chapin to implement hospitality tax

RELATED: News19 Teacher of the Week: Reed Gunter

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.