IRMO, S.C. — An Irmo resident received a notification from City of Columbia saying that they will be smoke testing in the New Friarsgate area tomorrow morning between 9 and 10 am.

Michelle Carpenter

According to a fact sheet on the city’s website, Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing is one of several ways the city can identify cracks and illicit connections to a sewer system.

The “smoke” is actually a non toxic mist emitted that is endorsed by the US Environmental Protection Agency and is a way to identify sewer issues that need repair.

The city said in the message that if smoke enters your home, report it immediately to crews who are smoke testing your neighborhood.

