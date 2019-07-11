Last week, Street Squad visited Harvest Hope and saw how empty their inventory is after a busy summer season.

After seeing our story, Irmo community members Jada Powell and Amanda Lindsay decided to do what they could to help.

“We saw your video asking for help to get Harvest Hope to fill their shelves because they’re empty," Jada told Street Squad, "So we came together with our bright little minds that we have and we have decided to put together a food drive for Irmo!"

From November 8th to the 24th, Jada and Amanda will be working to collect nonperishable food items at Splurge on St. Andrews Rd.

“Its important that we stand behind and are able to bless someone else," Jada says, "We have both been blessed tremendously so we would like to continue to bless our community.”

RELATED: Community member donates materials for summer months

RELATED: Donations needed for Irmo Egg Hunt

"And pay it forward,” Amanda chimes in. Amanda also told us if you bring five items into the store for donation, you will receive 10% off your purchase at Splurge.

Jada Powell

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.