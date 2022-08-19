Contractors pepper-sprayed in Irmo while working on ATM, suspects escape with cash

Police are looking for a white Ford Expedition that the suspects may have gotten away in.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are investigating a robbery that occurred outside a bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, Friday.

Police Chief Bobby Dale said that contracted workers were performing maintenance on the automated teller machine (ATM) outside the First Citizens Bank when two suspects - a male and a female - walked up and used pepper spray as they forced access to cash bins in it. One of the victims was sprayed in the process.

The suspects got away with four cash bins and escaped in what police believe was a white Ford Expedition. The bins were later recovered but Chief Dale said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The chief said the bank was closed during the investigation and police investigators are following leads in the case.