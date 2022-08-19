x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Irmo

Contractors pepper-sprayed in Irmo while working on ATM, suspects escape with cash

Police are looking for a white Ford Expedition that the suspects may have gotten away in.
Credit: Irmo Police Department
Irmo bank robbery scene

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are investigating a robbery that occurred outside a bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, Friday.

Police Chief Bobby Dale said that contracted workers were performing maintenance on the automated teller machine (ATM) outside the First Citizens Bank when two suspects - a male and a female - walked up and used pepper spray as they forced access to cash bins in it. One of the victims was sprayed in the process.

Credit: Irmo Police Department
Suspected getaway vehicle in Irmo bank robbery

The suspects got away with four cash bins and escaped in what police believe was a white Ford Expedition. The bins were later recovered but Chief Dale said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The chief said the bank was closed during the investigation and police investigators are following leads in the case.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Irmo leaders proposing railcar beautification project

Before You Leave, Check This Out