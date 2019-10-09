IRMO, S.C. — If you have a recipe that you’re really proud of like then the Harbison Community Center needs your help.

“We are doing a community wide cookbook," Fran Brune, programs coordinator for the center told us, "We’re asking people to send in recipes that they’ve made in the past or that have been passed on through their families. So that we can get it all together by the holidays.”

Fran says they will sell the cookbooks around Thanksgiving for $5 and the proceeds will go to local food pantries.

“I had an experience last year where it was just me and my husband for Thanksgiving and I didn’t really know what to do," Fran laughs, "I’ve never made a turkey before. And its kind of hard making a turkey for two people! I thought maybe- if you do have a big crowd or just a couple of people coming over and you want to try something new, or needed a recipe this would be a good way to unite the community.”

Fran told us that a lot of people at the community center are friends and know each other, but some of them do not, so this will be a way to bring them together.

“This will be a good way to also say ‘hey I tried your brownies’ or ‘hey I made your mashed potatoes’ or whatever – and hopefully we can start building foundations and friendships and that kind of thing too," says Fran.

You can send in your recipes to Fran Brune at mbrune@harbisoncommunity.com. She asks that you include ingredients, cook time, how to prepare and about how many it serves.

