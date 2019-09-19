IRMO, S.C. — Tuesday evening authorities responded to a wooded property behind the Walmart on Dutch Fork Road.

The Irmo Police Department told us that once they arrived it was determined to be a death investigation that is still ongoing.

Officers told us they were contacted by an ex-roommate of the deceased who found the body. They also said that no foul play or suspicion is suspected.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts is working on the investigation and says he will most likely have his report ready later today

