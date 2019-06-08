IRMO, S.C. — National Night Out is being celebrated all over the country tonight and the Irmo Police Department decided to put their own spin on it by doing a drawing for school supplies and book bags for kids in the community- and the donations really poured in.

“So far, we’ve received 65 of them to give away tonight,” Captain Courtney Dennis with the Irmo Police Department told us.

“It really goes to show how much the community interacts with the police and the police interacts with the community to get that personal touch to where they are contributing back to the community that we all serve,” says Captain Dennis.

Tonight’s event will have food, music and fun for the whole family.

“Oh I just love seeing the kids faces and the enjoyment that they’re going to have tonight. Hopefully the weather stays as beautiful as it is today," Captain Dennis says, "Come out and join us. We’ll be kicking things off around 5:30.”

