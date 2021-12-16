Driver sought after opening fire on other vehicle in Irmo

Police believe the shooting happened at the intersection of Friarsgate Boulevard and Irmo Drive.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a driver who allegedly fired into another vehicle sitting at a stop sign on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Friarsgate Boulevard and Irmo Drive around 1:30 p.m. where several witnesses reported seeing a man lean from the window of a car and open fire on the car in front of him. Both cars escaped at high speed on Irmo Drive toward SC-6, witnesses added.

Responding officers have since recovered shell casings and other evidence near the scene. Police don't yet know if the gunfire struck anyone as their investigation continues.

In the meantime, the department has released pictures of two vehicles believed to be the possible suspect, who appears to be driving a silver Dodge Avenger, and the possible victim, another vehicle that also appears to be silver.