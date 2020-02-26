IRMO, S.C. — A new drone association is hoping to help law enforcement with their flying technology when needed.

Sean Smith is the Director of Public Safety Chaplaincy and the President of the newly formed South Carolina Public Safety Drone Pilot Association.

“It is a network tool for all of the law enforcement public safety rescue agencies across the state of South Carolina to network what they are using in regards to drones or if they don’t have a drone, we can help them develop a drone program or we can possibly loan them something to get them started,” said Smith.

Drones have been around for over a decade and are used for many reasons.

Smith says they are beneficial to law enforcement, particularly in search and rescue.

"If anything wrecks on the interstate, you can send a drone in instead of sending a person in and see what kind of chemicals are being used, get a good idea of what you’re getting ready to walk into and of course in law enforcement, it helps in apprehending the bad guy,” Smith said.

