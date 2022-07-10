Early morning Irmo shooting victim identified

No arrests have been made but police believe the shooting was an 'isolated incident'

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are working to gather additional information following a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a statement from the police department, the shooting happened at a home in the New Friarsgate community, later confirmed by the Richland County Coroner's Office to be in the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road.

Police said that officers arrived and found one person, identified by the coroner as 21-year-old Ryan T. Shull of West Columbia, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite immediate aid from first responders, the person died from their wounds.

Though many details about the shooting are still limited, police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the general public. Chief Bobby Dale said that the shooting was "domestic-related."