Fire contained at apartment complex off Bower Parkway near Columbia

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire District crews say quick work helped keep a Saturday morning apartment fire from spreading.

In a statement released just before 8 a.m., the department said firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments, to reports of a fire. Fortunately, arriving crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.

And while it's unclear how many people were displaced as a result of the fire, the department said there were no reports of injuries in the fire.

Irmo Fire thanked Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, Columbia-Richland Fire, and Lexington County Emergency Medical Services for their assistance.