No major damage after sign catches fire outside Ballentine area business, officials say

Officials said that the sign outside the Hair One salon was damaged. A spokesperson for the salon said it will close temporarily.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say an exterior sign fire at a Ballentine business was extinguished without causing significant damage on Sunday. But a business spokesperson said the salon may be closed for some time.

Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said fire crews were dispatched to the scene in the 2 p.m. hour. Crews were met with a burning sign in front of the Hair One salon in the shopping center at 1343 Dutch Fork Road.

Jenkins said the fire didn't extend into the business, and there were no injuries. The responding battalion has since cleared the scene. Jenkins said no other businesses had to close due to the fire.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a message to News19, Crystal Snelgrove with Hair One thanked firefighters for extinguishing the fire quickly.

"The fire didn't spread into the inside, but when putting out the flames on the roof, we suffered some pretty decent damage inside," Snelgrove said.

Snelgrove said the salon is still determining when it will reopen, which may take a few weeks.