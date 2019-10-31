IRMO, S.C. — The Dutch Fork Fire Rescue team is hosting a Halloween event tonight for members of the community.

“This is the 28th year of it," Captain Richard Wymer told Street Squad, "we open up the station, we do static displays of the firetrucks, we have games for the kids, all the candy they can have, they can want. We do free food, games, drinks, and just overall safe place for the kids to come every year.”

This 28 year tradition means a lot to the career and volunteer firefighters at Station 20 of the Columbia Fire Department, “The community supports us every year and we want to be able to give something back to them other than when they call 911 and need us in their time of need," continues Wymer, "We want to be able for them to come up here and interact with us, to get to know the volunteers, to get to know the career staff and just mainly interacting with them when they don’t need us.”

The event starts at five and ends at nine. Their station is located at 10717 Broad River Road behind the Lexington Richland District 5 office.

Parking is available at the district office as well as the Willscot lot across the street.

Check here for updates on the event in case of severe weather.

